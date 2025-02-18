Pakistan announces launch its first lunar mission

Pakistan’s first moon rover mission is set to launch in 2028, announced Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Tuesday.

The development follows after Pakistan and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allowing Pakistan’s first lunar rover to be part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission.

The Chang’E 8 mission, scheduled for launch in 2028, will focus on robotic exploration of the lunar south pole.

To engage the public in this historic venture, SUPARCO has opened a nationwide competition to name the Pakistan moon rover. The winner will receive a reward of Rs100,000.

The rover, developed by SUPARCO, will be deployed at the lunar south pole. It will carry advanced scientific payloads designed by Pakistani scientists, along with a collaborative scientific payload developed by Chinese and European researchers.

In May 2022, Pakistan launched its first lunar satellite aboard China’s Chang’e-6 probe, which successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin. The mission returned samples to Earth in June, making China the first to bring back samples from the Moon’s far side.

The cooperation between Pakistan and China in space exploration highlights the growing partnership between the two countries in scientific and technological advancements.