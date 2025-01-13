SUPARCO set to launch indigenous electro-optical satellite

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the upcoming launch of its indigenous electro-optical satellite, EO-1, on January 17.

According to a SUPARCO spokesman, the EO-1 satellite has been designed to provide critical data for disaster response, agriculture, and urban planning. It will also assist in ensuring food security and water management, while enhancing the country’s ability to monitor its natural resources.

“Pakistan’s indigenous EO-1 satellite is a significant step in space innovation,” said the spokesperson

According to SUPARCO, the satellite will enhance nationwide monitoring of natural resources and the mission will strengthen Pakistan’s space program and technological advancements.