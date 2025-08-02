PM Shehbaz announces separate immigration counters for foreigners across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the directive of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, a decision has been made to establish separate immigration counters at all international airports of the country for the convenience of foreign passengers.

“The decision has been taken to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensuring continuity in business activities and providing further facilitation to the foreign investment, “PM Office Media Wing, on Saturday, said in a press release.

The establishment of these counters would reduce the immigration processing time at the airports, besides, after establishment of these separate and designated counters for foreigners, the Pakistani citizens returning to the motherland, would be able to complete their immigration process in a shorter time.

“Government’s initiative is part of a strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and friendly for the global tourists, investors and business delegations,” it was further added.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) approved a series of major developments, including upgrading Sukkur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan airports to international status.

According to the sources, the authority decided to expand Sukkur Airport along with its runway to meet international standards. Simultaneously, Dera Ismail Khan Airport will undergo a complete reconstruction to transform it into a modern facility.

The Board of Directors also approved the upgradation and expansion of Rahim Yar Khan Airport, which includes the renovation of infrastructure and the extension of the runway.

In addition, the federal government will decide on the construction of a new airport in Mirpur after the completion of a feasibility study, the sources added.

These decisions were formally approved during the latest board meeting of the Pakistan Airports Authority.