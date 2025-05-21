Pakistan announces squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

Agha Salman will lead the Pakistan side in the series. The squad includes Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf. Others named are Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.

All matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 27, 29, and 31.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the tour following successful talks between PCB and BCB officials in Dubai.

Read more: Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan confirmed

The short tour will comprise only three T20Is, with the match schedule officially confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20Is in Pakistan, starting May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, the fixture list has been scaled down to three matches, all to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The updated schedule will be announced in the coming days.