Pakistan announces to digitize hajj operations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with the religious ministry has announced to fully digitize next year’s hajj operations, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a special committee meeting constituted under the prime minister’s directive earlier this month.

The meeting was chaired by caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif, Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed.

During the meeting, the IT minister told participants that a smartphone application and web portal would be developed to digitize entire Hajj operation.

The IT minister directed the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to immediately upgrade the existing system of Hajj operation.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government has prepared the Hajj policy 2024. The Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said in a statement that the federal cabinet will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days as the delay in approval of the Hajj policy resulted in several problems.

He said that the policy also includes 40 days and short-duration Hajj. Pakistan Hajj pilgrims will not get lost now as the ministry will provide them with two suitcases with specific colour and designs, he added.

The Minister further said that the documents of Hajj pilgrim including passport, residence and other details will be available in the QR code on the suitcase. Additionally, the pilgrims will be able to talk on call to Pakistan with unlimited call time.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.