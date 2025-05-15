Pakistan requests Saudi nod for 67,000 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs once again approached Saudi authorities to permit Hajj 2025 for pilgrims who may miss the pilgrimage due to delays in agreements and payments to the Saudi government, making a final appeal on their behalf.

This effort serves as a last opportunity to ensure Hajj participation for 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims, with a commitment to adhere strictly to future deadlines and regulations.

In the appeal written in both English and Urdu, it has been highlighted that many pilgrims are old, and this would perhaps be their last chance to accomplish their religious responsibility.

These pilgrims were earlier excluded due to delays and mismanagement by private tour operators, which caused their removal from the Hajj 2025 measures.

As per reports, Saudi Arabia has recently approved an additional 2,078 Pakistani pilgrims cleared to perform Hajj 2025, diminishing the number of impacted almost 65,000.

The government of Pakistan has been continuously engaging with Saudi authorities to get to a resolution, especially for those who are elderly and may not be able to perform the pilgrimage next time.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has promised that the private sector will completely fulfil all Hajj measures in terms of management, regulations and deadlines from next year onward.

The ministry mentioned that letting affected pilgrims perform Hajj is an indication of Islamic brotherhood and empathy.

The Pakistani government has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the reason for the delays and mismanagement by private tour operators, and to identify those accused ones and ensure transparency in future Hajj arrangements.

Both the government and the private sector are cooperating to make sure that the stuck pilgrims have the chance to participate Hajj in 2025.

Hajj pilgrims are still hopeful to receive a positive response from Saudi officials.