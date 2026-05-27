RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Armed Forces prayed for lasting peace and national unity on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, extending Eid greetings to the nation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS & CDF, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, extend heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the people of Pakistan, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan pray for lasting peace, prosperity, and unity of the nation, while paying tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani people and the sacrifices of Shuhada, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who continue to safeguard the homeland.

The military’s media wing said Eid al-Adha symbolizes sacrifice, faith, and solidarity, adding that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in pursuit of peace and stability.

On this blessed occasion, special homage is paid to the families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan whose unparalleled sacrifices continue to strengthen the foundations of the nation.

“Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad,” the statement concluded.

Read More: PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid al-Adha

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Eid al-Adha expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while urging the nation to care for the needy and underprivileged.

He said the spiritual occasion of Eid al-Adha called upon people to embrace the values of sacrifice, unity, compassion, and social responsibility.

In his message on the occasion of 10th Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri, the prime minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah worldwide on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha.