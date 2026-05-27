ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Eid al-Adha expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while urging the nation to care for the needy and underprivileged.

He said the spiritual occasion of Eid al-Adha called upon people to embrace the values of sacrifice, unity, compassion, and social responsibility.

In his message on the occasion of 10th Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri, the prime minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah worldwide on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The premier said the sacred tradition of Eid taught Muslims to sacrifice personal desires and interests for noble causes, describing such devotion as the highest form of faith and loyalty.

He observed that the spirit of sacrifice inspired people to rise above selfishness and narrow-mindedness, and encouraged compassion, selflessness, and responsibility toward humanity.

“Eid ul Adha reminds us of the great Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), symbolizing complete submission to the command of Allah, and the unparalleled obedience and devotion of Hazrat Ismail (AS),” the PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying in a press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the values of sacrifice, unity, and solidarity guaranteed lasting cohesion and sustainable progress for nations.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland and in incidents of terrorism, calling their sacrifices a source of national pride.

Read More: Pakistan celebrates Eid al-Adha with religious spirit and national unity

Expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and IIOJK, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for their just causes.

He prayed that Allah Almighty bless everyone with the true spirit and blessings of Eid al-Adha, accept their sacrifices, and make the world a cradle of peace, love, and harmony.