ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating Eid al-Adha today with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day began with special prayers offered in mosques across the country for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah, as well as for peace, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan.

Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds in cities, towns, and villages nationwide.

In their Eid sermons, religious scholars highlighted the significance and philosophy behind the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS), urging Muslims to follow the values of obedience, patience, sincerity, and devotion to Allah.

Following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), people across the country are offering animal sacrifices as part of the religious tradition.

The federal and provincial governments have put in place comprehensive security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the Eid holidays.

Local administrations in various cities and towns have also made special arrangements for the disposal of animal waste and offal to ensure cleanliness throughout the Eid days.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah around the world.

In his message, President Zardari said that Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder of the spirit of obedience to Allah, patience, loyalty, sincerity, and sacrifice exemplified by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the spiritual occasion calls for collective and individual efforts to care for the poor, needy, and underprivileged, and to include them in the joy of Eid celebrations.