Pakistan armed forces have reaffirmed support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Naval Chief, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M) and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

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The Pakistan armed forces reiterate their steadfast support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people to realise their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The continued occupation of IIOJ&K by Indian security forces, characterised by an extensive military presence, persistent human rights violations, and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the territory, remains a matter of profound concern.

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Such actions, coupled with provocative rhetoric and an increasingly confrontational posture, continue to undermine regional stability and prolong the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

Lasting peace and stability in South Asia are inextricably linked to a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The people and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJ&K and reaffirm their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom.