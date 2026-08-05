Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is being observed today to express support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and to condemn India’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

It was on this day in 2019 that India unilaterally and illegally stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the action which has since then been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris and Pakistanis alike.

Special events have been organized in connection with the day.

A rally will be taken out on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to be participated by people from different walks of life including the federal ministers and members of the parliament. Sirens will be blown and one minute silence will be observed at nine am.

Rallies will also be taken out across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In their separate messages on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir being observed today, they paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s courage, resilience and commitment to their right to self-determination.

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They said this day is being observed to remind the world of the grave consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in 2019 in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

They said seven years on, the unlawful action has neither changed the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir nor diminished the legitimate aspiration of its people.

The President and Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every international forum till the resolution of this dispute.

They said peace in south Asia will remain elusive till this long-pending dispute is resolved in line with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The President and Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s call upon the international community to urge India to end its human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reverse its illegal action of August 2019 to enable peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.