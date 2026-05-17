RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has reacted strongly to recent remarks made by the Indian military chief, describing the statement as provocative, irresponsible and a threat to regional peace, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement issued by the media wing of the armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) criticised “Hindutva-driven mindset” behind the Indian military leadership’s comments.

According to the statement, the Indian army chief had recently said in an interview that “Pakistan must decide whether it wants to remain part of geography and history or not”, remarks which Pakistan termed reckless and reflective of a war-driven mentality.

The ISPR stated that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power, an important member of the international community and an undeniable part of South Asia’s history and geography.

The Pakistan army’s spokesperson said India’s leadership had continued to resist accepting Pakistan’s existence even after more than eight decades, adding that what it described as India’s Hindutva-inspired arrogance had previously pushed South Asia towards wars and regional crises.

The statement further asserted that threatening to erase a sovereign nuclear state from the map was neither strategic signalling nor diplomatic pressure, but rather evidence of “mental bankruptcy, war hysteria and irresponsible conduct”.

Pakistan army warned that the consequences of any such aggression would not remain confined within geographical borders and could have far-reaching implications for the entire region.

The ISPR also accused India of supporting terrorism, creating instability, conducting cross-border activities and running misleading campaigns at the international level.

According to the statement, India’s aggressive rhetoric reflected frustration over its alleged failure to undermine Pakistan and what it referred to as embarrassment suffered during the “Battle for Truth” narrative.

The military spokesperson stressed that India must recognise Pakistan’s importance and adopt a path of peaceful coexistence in the region, warning that the consequences of any aggression could become “unbearable” for India and extend beyond geographical boundaries.