Pakistan Army’s Captain Kashif martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A vehicle of security forces on Sunday hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Gichik area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Captain Kashif, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details released by the ISPR, a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Kashif.

Two soldiers also sustained injuries in the attack and have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the army’s media wing said.

At least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Gwadar on Friday.

Rescue and police sources said a blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway, killing three people and injuring two others. The killed and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, they added.

On getting information, heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

In a Twitter statement, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the blast saying it was a suicide attack.

“Strongly condemn a suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in Gwadar”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said two children who were playing nearby died while three persons, including a Chinese national, sustained injuries.