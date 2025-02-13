Army chief denies receiving letter from PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir denied receiving letter from incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that ‘I have not received any letter from anyone’, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists, General Syed Asim Munir said that he would forward the letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz if ever received

“If any letter is received, it will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the army chief said.

General Syed Asim Munir also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s progress, stating that the country is moving forward and will continue to make progress.

The development comes after the PTI claimed to have sent multiple letters to the army chief, which were denied by security sources.

Imran Khan had also announced plans to send a third letter to General Munir.

Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, said on Wednesday that the purpose of the letters is to urge the establishment and the Chief Justice to stand with the people.

She said that the letters were open and being read by the public, and that the army and the nation must unite against terrorism.

It may be noted here that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry on Monday said that the party founder penned a letter to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and described the reasons behind the ‘growing distance’ between the military and the public.

Speaking to media, the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan wrote the letter as the former prime minister and praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces.

“Pakistan Army is making great sacrifices. This country and army is ours. We do not want chaos and it is necessary that the public stands with the army,” Barrister Gohar added while quoting Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development and said that Imran Khan sent a letter to Army Chief, as former Prime Minister.