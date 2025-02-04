No letter received from PTI founder: security sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir did not receive any letter from imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, security sources said on Tuesday.

Contrary to the claims of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, the security forces said that no letter was received from the army chief

“No such letter was received, and the establishment has no interest in any letter from him,” the sources said.

They added that if PTI wants to discuss any issue, the party should approach to politicians.

“The PTI is trying to create another drama in the name of the letter,” the security sources said.

It may be noted here that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry on Monday said that the party founder penned a letter to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and described the reasons behind the ‘growing distance’ between the military and the public.

Speaking to media, the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan wrote the letter as the former prime minister and praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces.

“Pakistan Army is making great sacrifices. This country and army is ours. We do not want chaos and it is necessary that the public stands with the army,” Barrister Gohar added while quoting Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development and said that Imran Khan sent a letter to Army Chief, as former Prime Minister.

Faisal Chaudhry said that it has been stated in the letter that our soldiers are making sacrifices every day, in the current situation, it is necessary for the whole nation to stand with the army.

He said that Imran Khan in his letter to the army chief raised six points including ‘fraud elections’ on February 8, 2024, and 26th constitutional amendment.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the verdict in Al-Qadir Trust case and points related to economy have also been raised in the letter.

It is to be noted here that on January 31, Imran Khan penned letters for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, the head of the constitutional bench.