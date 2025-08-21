COAS Asim Munir was neither interviewed in Brussels nor he spoke about PTI: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) has categorically denied a report by senior journalist Suhail Warraich claiming that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, made references to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Brussels, ARY News reported.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that senior journalist Suhail Warraich fabricated a story for personal gain. He stated that Warraich attended a public event in Brussels, where hundreds of people took photographs with the Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, but no mention of PTI or any apology was made.

“The article in question was based on misrepresentation. Before publishing such claims, the organisation concerned should have ensured proper verification,” the DG ISPR remarked, stressing that media outlets must act responsibly.

Responding to a question about possible action against the outlet that published the report, the DG ISPR said institutions are expected to show responsibility and avoid spreading unverified claims. “The media should understand that such reporting is inappropriate,” he added.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif reiterated that the Army’s stance on the 9 May violence has been consistent from the first day. He emphasised that all those involved, including masterminds, facilitators, and perpetrators will be held accountable.

“Anyone who commits a crime will face the law and stand trial. The events of 9 May are not just an issue for the Army but a matter for the entire nation,” he said.

Also Read: “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” Field Marshal on US-China relations

Earlier, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, strongly dismissed speculation about any leadership change, terming such rumors as “baseless and malicious.”

Speaking at an event in Brussels, COAS said those spreading such claims were opponents of both the government and state institutions.

“God has made me the protector of this country. Beyond this responsibility, I have no desire for any other position,” Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir emphasised.

Highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy experience, Field Marshal Asim Munir said Islamabad has a long history of balancing relations between China and the United States. “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” he asserted.