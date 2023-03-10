Pakistan Army decides to ‘limit’ National Day parade amid economic woes

RAWALPINDI: Amid economic woes, Pakistan Army has decided to ‘limit’ the Pakistan Day parade which is held every year on March 23, people familiar with the developments told ARY News on Friday.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to commemorate the passage of the 1940 Lahore Resolution, with Pakistan’s army showcasing its weaponry and military prowess.

People familiar with the developments within the Pakistan Army said that the parade will be held at the Presidency not at Shakar Piryian Parade Ground due to the economic crisis.

They further added that the decision was taken in line with the austerity drive announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan Army stands firmly united with the masses and will continue to work for the development of the country, the sources said.

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis and has been working for the revival of the IMF-stalled loan programme.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the staff-level agreement with the IMF is expected within the next two days.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, the federal finance minister said that the incumbent government has inherited the economic crisis and taking steps for the economic revival of the country.

