SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A suicide attack targeting a Pakistan Army post was foiled in the Azam Warsak area, leaving seven civilians injured, according to hospital and security officials.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Jan Mohammad of DHQ Hospital Wana confirmed that all seven injured individuals were brought to the facility following the incident.

According to initial reports, militants attempted to carry out the attack using an explosives-laden vehicle aimed at an army post. However, a high-alert unit of the Pakistan Army responded in time and neutralized the vehicle before it could reach its intended target.

Security sources said the vehicle was engaged at a safe distance from the post, preventing a potentially large-scale loss of life. The suicide attacker was killed in the operation.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to ensure no further threats remain.

Authorities have not yet released additional details, but the swift response is being credited with averting a major tragedy.

Also Read: Pakistan security forces kill 22 Fitna al Hindustan Khawarij in Khyber operation: ISPR

Earlier, Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled infiltration attempts along the Pak-Afghan border, killing 13 militants, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military media wing, on 28-29 April 2026, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed in two foiled infiltration attempts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

In Mohmand District, the movement of a group of khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was picked up by the security forces. Own troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, eight khwarij belonging to Indian sponsored, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell.

In another engagement, own troops effectively foiled another infiltration attempt by a group of Khwarij along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan District and after intense fire exchange, five Khwarij were neutralised.