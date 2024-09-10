‘Pakistan Army kills 16 Afghan Taliban in unprovoked aggression from Kabul’

Pakistan Army killed at least 16 Afghan Taliban as they responded strongly to unprovoked aggression along the Pakistan-Afghan border, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

As per details, Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked fire at Pak-Afghan border on September 7, which lasted till September 9 evening.

Pakistani Army responded strongly to the unprovoked firing from Afghanistan and killed 16 Taliban fighters, while 27 were inured, according to security sources.

Two Taliban tanks were destroyed during the clash.

Security sources have reiterated Pakistan’s stance on border security, emphasizing that any unprovoked aggression will be met with a robust response.

The military’s swift and effective retaliation underscores its commitment to defending the nation’s borders against external threats.

The growing aggression and border violations from the Afghan side have raised concerns over escalating tensions.