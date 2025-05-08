Pakistan army kills 50 Indian soldiers at LoC, says Information minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated on Thursday that Pakistan army has killed at least 50 Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

In a policy statement in the National Assembly, Atta Tarar said that the cowardly enemy attacked under the cover of darkness.

He added that India had boasted about having Rafale jets and threatened to do anything. However, India faced humiliation and embarrassment during its aggression against Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces gave a strong and fitting reply, shooting down five Indian fighter jets and destroying a brigade headquarters. Tarar stated that not only did India’s aircraft fall, but the country’s entire pride also crumbled.

Information Minister further noted that Pakistani forces had killed between 40 to 50 Indian soldiers along the LoC and that India was still retrieving the bodies of its killed soldiers.

“We also shot down 25 Israeli-made drones deployed by India to attack Pakistan using our air defence system. India’s attempt to harm Pakistan has backfired, and it is now facing humiliation,” said Atta Tarar.

The Information Minister vowed that India will soon receive an effective response. “Last time we offered you tea in Pakistan, this time we will deliver tea to your doorsteps,” he said.

While rejecting India’s baseless propaganda against Pakistan, Atta Tarar added that India’s own drone had fallen on a Gurdwara in India. He further stated that the Modi government has maliciously targeted Sikhs while spreading propaganda against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military on Thursday said that 25 Indian drones were neutralized at multiple locations across the country, adding that one civilian was martyred and one injured.

The ISPR said that it has shot down 25 Israel made Harop drones.

Four Pakistani troops were wounded in Indian drone attacks across the country, DG ISPR said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“Last night, India showed another act of aggression by sending drones to multiple locations,” Pakistan’s military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

India’s drones attacked Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.