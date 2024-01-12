Pakistan Army modernising systems in line with country’s requirements: COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were modernising their systems in line with country’s requirements to respond to any threat emanating against Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting the military’s media wing.

The army chief made these remarks while interacting with the officers and troops at the occasion of witnessing firing of different air defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani today.

COAS Munir viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons System (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System, Short Range Air Defence system and Extended Short Range Air Defence system.

In a landmark achievement and milestone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise.

COAS Asim Munir also appreciated the remarkable achievement of engaging targets with precision and operational readiness of Corps of Army Air Defence.

Corps Commander Karachi, Commander Army Air Defence, Inspector General Training & Evaluation and Inspector General Arms also witnessed the exercise.

Earlier, the Army Chief visited Army Air Defence Center. He laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and paid homage to martyrs of Armed Forces.

The Army Chief also installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal as Colonel Commandant of the Army Air Defence Corps.