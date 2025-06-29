Pakistan Army neutralizes two Fitna al Hindustan operatives in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Duki District on June 28, 2025, targeting terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military media wing, on 28 June 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Duki District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Indian sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Read More: 13 soldiers martyred in attack on security forces convoy: ISPR

Earlier, ISPR reported that at least 13 soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an attack carried out Indian-sponsored terrorists on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

“In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by the terrorist state of India, and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij, a Security Forces convoy was targeted today in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempted to explode himself on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design. However, in their desperation, an explosive laden vehicle was rammed by the Indian sponsored Kharjis into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Resultantly, 13 personnel embraced martydrom while three civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured.

“Shuhada include Subedar Zahid Iqbal (age: 45 years, resident of District Karak), Havildar Sohrab Khan (age: 39 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Havildar Mian Yousaf (age: 41 years, resident of District Buner), Naik Khitab Shah (age: 34 years, resident of District Lower Dir), Lance Naik Ismail (age: 32 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Sepoy Rohail (age: 30 years, resident of District Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (age: 33 years, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Nawab (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (age: 24 years, resident of District Naseerabad), Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (age: 31 years, resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (age: 20 years, resident of District Abbotabad), Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (age: 25 years, resident of District Layyah), Sepoy Manzar Ali (age: 23 years, resident of District Mardan),” the ISPR stated.