Pakistan Army continues relief operation in earthquake-hit Balochistan areas

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday continued rescue and relief operation in earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan including parts of Harnai, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai.

“Pakistan army urban search and rescue team busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai,” the army’s media wing shared and added that necessary medical care is provided by doctors and paramedics hailing from Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary.

It further shared that all critical injured are evacuated to CMH Quetta through Pakistan Army’s aviation helicopters while many injured were also taken to hospitals by road.

“300 Special food and administrative package including tents, blankets, and meals are provided to the affected population,” it said.

The death toll in the Balochistan earthquake has reached 22, while over 200 are injured, confirmed provincial home minister Zia Ullah Langau on Thursday.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the wee hours of Thursday night.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai Anwar Hashim, roofs and walls of more than 100 houses collapsed in Harnai and Shahrag, trapping several people under the debris. Dozens of public and private buildings were damaged in parts of Balochistan.

Harnai is the worst-affected remote mountainous area of Balochistan by the quake.

