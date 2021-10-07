Army carries out rescue, relief operation in quake-hit Harnai

RAWALPINDI: Security forces reached earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan’s Harnai for rescue and relief efforts on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It relayed that necessary food and shelter items have been transported to these areas for affected people, adding army doctors and paramedics along with necessary medicines are assisting the civil administration in providing medical care.

Nine critically injured people have been evacuated to Quetta through Pakistan Army aviation helicopters, the military’s media wing said.

It said the FC Balochistan (North) inspector general has reached Harnai for damage assessment and response. Besides, an urban search and rescue team is being flown from Rawalpindi to the affected areas to speed up and assist in rescue activities, it added.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked parts of Balochistan early Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 200 others, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district and it had a depth of 15 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.

