Pakistan Army responds to unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban in Chaman
- By Laiq Ur Rehman -
- Apr 29, 2026
Pakistan Army continued effective and precision strikes under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq along Pak-Afghan border in response to unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij.
According to security sources, Pakistan Army effectively targeted and destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts and vehicles in Chaman sector with precision. Pak Army’s effective operations forced Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij to retreat.
The unwavering resolve of the security forces to defend the motherland is ensuring the country’s territorial integrity.
Five Fitna al Hindustan terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR
The security sources further said that Pak Army’s Operation Ghazab lil-Haq would continue till all set targets are achieved.
Earlier, Pakistan security forces neutralized 22 Fitna-al Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district of KP.
According to ISPR, security forces, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district following reports of militants’ presence.
Troops engaged suspected members of Fitna-al-Khwarij in a prolonged exchange of fire, during which 22 militants were killed. Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said the militants opened indiscriminate fire during the operation, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old child.
Security officials added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed, who were believed to have been involved in a series of attacks in the region.