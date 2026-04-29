Pakistan Army continued effective and precision strikes under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq along Pak-Afghan border in response to unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij.

According to security sources, Pakistan Army effectively targeted and destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts and vehicles in Chaman sector with precision. Pak Army’s effective operations forced Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij to retreat.

The unwavering resolve of the security forces to defend the motherland is ensuring the country’s territorial integrity.

The security sources further said that Pak Army’s Operation Ghazab lil-Haq would continue till all set targets are achieved.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces neutralized 22 Fitna-al Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district of KP.

According to ISPR, security forces, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district following reports of militants’ presence.

Troops engaged suspected members of Fitna-al-Khwarij in a prolonged exchange of fire, during which 22 militants were killed. Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said the militants opened indiscriminate fire during the operation, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old child.

Security officials added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed, who were believed to have been involved in a series of attacks in the region.