Pakistan Army sets up flood relief camps for victims in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Army has established flood relief camps at various locations in Karachi to support victims trapped following heavy floods and torrential rainfall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Pakistan Army has set up flood relief camps at various locations of Karachi, including Fawara Chowk and Sharfabad.

The soldiers were busy in collecting relief goods for the flood victims. Philanthropists can donate for the flood-stricken people, a message inscribed on banners.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today.

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts during his visits.

It said that army flood relief camps have been established in multiple cities to collect relief goods and hand them over to the affectees nationwide.

As many as 10 flood relief camps are established in Lahore division, 11 in Multan, 17 in Gujranwala, seven in Bahawalpur, six in Faisalabad and Sargodha division and three in Jhelum.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help flood victims.

