Pakistan Army soldier injured in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has been injured in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on a military check-post in North Waziristan, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District.

“Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner and during an exchange of fire, one soldier got injured,” the army’s media wing said adding that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

It further said that Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army has flushed out militants from the Waziristan belt after the launch of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in the aftermath of an attack on Army Public School in Peshawar that saw over 140 children dead.

The military is engaged in the area against the remanents of the militants and continuously launches operations against them.

On August 03, the security forces conducted an operation in North Waziristan on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zangutai.

Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, whereas, an officer and a soldier sustained wounds during the operation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The terrorists who have been killed in the operation were involved in improvised explosive device (IED) explosions and fire raids against the security forces, it added.