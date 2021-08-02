Two terrorists killed during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have conducted an operation in North Waziristan on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zangutai, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Monday.

Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, whereas, an officer and a soldier sustained wounds during the operation, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The terrorists who have been killed in the operation were involved in improvised explosive device (IED) explosions and fire raids against the security forces, it added.

Earlier in the day, ISPR said that a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan’s Ghariom.

The martyred serviceman was identified as 37-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa who was a resident of Muzaffarabad, the military’s media wing said.

A search operation was launched in the area to eliminate terrorists, the ISPR said.