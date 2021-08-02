Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan’s Ghariom on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The martyred serviceman was identified as 37-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa who was a resident of Muzaffarabad, the military’s media wing said.

A search operation was launched in the area to eliminate terrorists, the ISPR said.

Earlier, on July 19, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Senai Narai, South Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in Senai Narai, South Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists. During the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, embraced martyrdom, it said.