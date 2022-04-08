Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom and one other sustained injuries while two terrorists were also gunned down in an information based operation (IBO) in Mashkai area of Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to details of the operation shared by the ISPR, security forces conducted an operation on night of 7 and 8 April 22, based on information related to presence of terrorists in Singi area near Mashkai tehsil of Balochistan.

The military’s media wing said that once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces.

During the operation two terrorists belonging to outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) were killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire, it said and added that the terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings.

Two Pakistani officers including Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan embraced Shahadat while one officer got injured.

Read More: SECURITY FORCES KILL SEVEN TERRORISTS IN BALOCHISTAN IBO: ISPR

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

The ISPR said that security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Comments