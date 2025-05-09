Indian media is creating ‘dream stories’ that amuse us: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Friday dismissed Indian media reports of a Pakistani attack on India as completely fabricated.

In an interview with TRT World regarding the escalating tensions, the military spokesperson clarified that while Pakistan has been receiving artillery shelling from the Indian side, but Pak Army’s response has been measured and strictly targeted at military installations.

“They are deliberately targeting civilians across the Line of Control (LoC). In retaliation, the Pakistan Army is firing only at Indian military check posts. We are focusing exclusively on military targets,” said Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

He emphasized that Pakistan is using small arms in its defensive operations. The DG ISPR firmly denied claims that Pakistan had launched a major cross-border attack involving drones or aircraft.

“Indian media has created a frenzy, claiming that Pakistan has launched drones and aircraft in a massive attack across the international border. This is a complete fabrication, with no evidence to support it,” he said.

Addressing reports of missile strikes on Indian Territory, he pointed out that any such action in modern warfare would leave behind an electronic signature.

“In today’s 21st-century warfare, everything has an electronic footprint. If Pakistan had launched missile attacks, there would be detectable evidence. However none exists.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry also dismissed Indian claims of having downed a Pakistani jet. “Where is the wreckage? Where are the pilots?” he questioned, highlighting the lack of proof behind the claims.

He criticized the Indian government for suppressing international media and controlling the digital space, allowing local outlets to propagate unverified narratives.

“The Indian media is churning out dream stories. Honestly, it’s amusing for us in Pakistan—but what’s concerning is their inability to provide a shred of evidence.”