Pakistan Army tests fire Fatah-4 missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Rocket Force Command of the Pakistan Army on Thursday successfully conducted a training launch of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the weapon system is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigation aids, enabling it to engage long-range targets with high precision.

The military’s media wing said the training launch was aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of troops and validating the technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated to improve accuracy and survivability.

The exercise was witnessed by senior officers from the Pakistan Army Rocket Force Command, along with scientists and engineers from the developing agency, the statement added.

ISPR further stated that the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Chief of the Naval Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff congratulated all personnel involved in the successful launch.

They also appreciated the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of the teams that contributed to the successful training launch of the F-series missile system, ISPR added.

Read More: Marka-e-Haq was just 10 percent of our strength and resolve: DG ISPR

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Indian narrative of painting Pakistan as a source of terrorism had been “buried forever.”

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Projects) Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi to mark one year of Marka-e-Haq, the DG ISPR shared details of the strategic consequences of the operation.

He said the Indian narrative of painting Pakistan as a source of terrorism had been buried forever, as the international community now fully understands that Pakistan is not a perpetrator but a victim of Indian-sponsored terrorism.