Pakistan Army vows action after Shangla attack

RAWALPINDI: The recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilising the internal security situation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing read that the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of six innocent civilians including five Chinese nationals. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act.

“Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China. Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror,” the ISPR said.

It added that such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country.

The military’s media wing read that Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.

“With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance. Together we will prevail over adversity and evil,” the ISPR added.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomb blast was reported from Karakoram highway in Bisham, resulting in the death of five foreign nationals and one local citizen.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand told media that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.