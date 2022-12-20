Pakistan Army vows not to tolerate cross-border terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has reaffirmed the military’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism, saying that it would not tolerate cross-border terrorism under any circumstances, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson provided details of the operation and the background of the incident.

He noted that almost 35 terrorists were under arrest at the CTD compound and one of them had managed to overpower an employee after hitting him in the head with a brick.

“Later, two CTD officials were martyred in firing by one of the terrorists,” Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, adding that the security forces reached the sport after hearing shots.

The spokesman added, “Initially, two terrorists were gunned down in exchange of fire while three who wanted to escape were arrested and two security personnel were injured as well.”

“Our forces surrounded the entire area and failed any attempt by the terrorists to escape. In the last 48 hours, there was a complete attempt for an unconditional surrender from the terrorists who were demanding safe passage to go to Afghanistan.”

He said this demand was “completely rejected” and shut down. Gen Sharif added that security forces started an operation on the CTD complex today during which there was heavy exchange of fire and rooms were cleared out.

He said three security officers were martyred in the operation while 10 were injured. “This operation is proof of the Pakistan Army’s bravery and mission against terrorism,” Gen Sharif added.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, seek safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

Earlier, terrorists launched an attack on Bargi police station in the KP’s Lakki Marwat district late Saturday night. Four police officials were martyred and four got injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat.

