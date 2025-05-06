web analytics
Pakistan asks UNSC to play its role for de-escalating tensions in South Asia

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take steps to de-escalate tensions in South Asia for global and regional peace.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar while briefing newsmen after the special session of UN Security Council in New York said Indian steps are a threat to peace and stability in the region and dialogue is the only way to resolve issues.

He said Kashmir is a long standing dispute between Pakistan and India and it remains unresolved even after passage of 70 years.

He said Indian atrocities against innocent and oppressed Kashmiris continue unabated.

Asim Iftikhar told the Council members that Pakistan is ready to take part in any independent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative also raised the issue of India holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Read more: PM Shehbaz discusses Pak-India tensions with UN chief in another phone call

Addressing journalists outside the Security Council, Guterres expressed deep concern over deteriorating relations between the two South Asian neighbours, saying they had reached “their highest in years.”

He reiterated his condemnation of the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 civilians and injured many more.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” the UN chief said.

“It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.”

At the close of the session, Ambassador Asim will make a statement of the press.

