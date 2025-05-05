PM Shehbaz discusses Pak-India tensions with UN chief in another phone call

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif received a phone call from United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as they discussed the prevailing security situation in South Asia following the Pahalgam attack.

This was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week, a press release issued by the PM House said.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the UN Secretary General’s continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation.

While reiterating his offer of an independent transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty. In an effort to undermine Pakistan’s economic interests, the prime minister voiced his grave concerns about Indian attempts to politicize global financial institutions.

Antonio Guterres briefed the prime minister on his outreach efforts for peace and stability in the region, and expressed his commitment to remain engaged with all interlocutors on the issue.

Earlier, Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, warning that the situation has reached a dangerous boiling point.

Speaking at a press conference, Antonio Guterres said it was “regrettable” that tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had peaked.

He urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any steps that could lead to conflict.

“War is not a solution to any issue,” Antonio Guterres emphasised. “It only worsens the situation and undermines efforts for peace.”

The UN chief noted that the rapidly increasing hostility between Pakistan and India was a cause for serious concern and stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration of regional stability.

“I call on both nations to take concrete measures to strengthen regional peace and stability,” he added.