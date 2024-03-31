Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with US: PM

ISLAMABAD: Responding to a letter of US President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with the United States of America.

The PM stated that both countries had been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

In a press release issued on Sunday by the PM Office Media Wing, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector and their commitment to the Green Alliance framework.

In the letter, the PM further wrote that Pakistan desired to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability and regional progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the US President had addressed a letter to the prime minister in which he extended felicitation to the new government. President Biden further emphasized upon the “enduring partnership” between the US and Pakistan.