Iran war triggers sharp drop in Pakistan flight operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s international flight operations have seen a sharp decline of nearly 50 percent in early March, primarily due to regional instability linked to the ongoing Iran war and resulting airspace restrictions, ARY News reported.

According to aviation data, a total of 1,127 international flights were operated between February 1–10, compared to just 572 flights during March 1–10, reflecting a steep and unusual drop within weeks.

The decline comes as Gulf airspace closures and heightened security concerns continue to disrupt flight operations across the region. Several flights have been cancelled, while others have been rerouted or reduced in frequency, significantly affecting connectivity.

Pakistan’s aviation sector, which heavily depends on Middle Eastern routes, has been particularly vulnerable. Travel demand to key destinations such as Dubai and other Gulf hubs has dropped noticeably, further compounding the impact.

However, flights to Saudi Arabia have seen a relative increase in proportion, largely driven by religious and essential travel, as non-essential travel declines amid uncertainty.

Industry observers say the situation highlights the fragility of Pakistan’s aviation sector, which remains highly exposed to geopolitical tensions. The latest disruptions underscore how quickly global conflicts can impact air travel, especially in regions reliant on transit through sensitive air corridors.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but a full recovery is expected to depend on regional stability and the reopening of key airspace routes.

Read More: PIA issues important update about UAE flights

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a travel advisory announcing the temporary suspension of flights to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 48 hours due to the prevailing security situation in Gulf countries.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, flights to United Arab Emirates will, for the time being, continue only to Al Ain, while all Fujairah-bound operations remain halted.

Meanwhile, widespread disruption to air travel continues across Pakistan, with a total of 83 flights to Middle Eastern destinations cancelled in a single day. Flight operations to Fujairah have been completely suspended from Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, where all eight scheduled flights were cancelled.

From Karachi, 18 flights to destinations including Doha, Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were cancelled, while another 18 flights from Lahore to Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain and Dubai were also grounded.

In addition, 26 flights from Islamabad, 11 from Peshawar, six from Sialkot and four from Multan were cancelled.

However, all nine scheduled flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah and Madinah remained operational.