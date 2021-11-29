Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia’s initiative for OIC moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has backed an initiative from Saudi Arabia to convene an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Afghanistan besides also offering to host the event in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking in a video shared from the Twitter handle of the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they fully support the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Minister on mulling over the Afghanistan situation on December 17.

Pakistan supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiative as OIC Summit Chair to convene an Extraordinary Session of the @OIC_OCI Council of Foreign Ministers, on #Afghanistan and we have offered to host the Session in Islamabad on 17 December. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 29, 2021



“I hope that OIC members will respond to it positively as Afghanistan is one of the basic members of the organisation and needed help more than ever,” the foreign minister said while highlighting the humanitarian crisis that is brewing in the neighbouring country as winter approaches.

Additionally, 🇵🇰 FM @SMQureshiPTI has expressed hope that: “..the meeting would consider concrete steps to help address the humanitarian and economic challenges facing Afghanistan”. 🎬⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4kj8WTPpKZ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 29, 2021



Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers would be meeting in Islamabad where they would be discussing the situation in Afghanistan.

“I am ready to welcome the foreign minister of the OIC member states,” he said.

