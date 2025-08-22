Pakistan, Bangladesh approve visa-free entry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have formally agreed to grant visa-free entry to diplomats and government officials, following approval from the Advisory Council Committee.

Under the agreement, holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries will be allowed to travel without a visa.

The bilateral arrangement will remain in effect for a period of five years, officials confirmed.

This move is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and facilitate smoother official-level engagement between the two South Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh have also agreed to promote bilateral trade and industrial development through collaborative efforts.

The consensus to this effect was reached during a meeting between Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan in Dhaka.

Read more: Pakistan, Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

The Commerce Minister emphasized on Pakistan’s keen interest to be a part of Bangladesh’s evolving industrial landscape through joint ventures and mutual investment

Earlier, during his visit to Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Minister urged Bangladeshi traders to import cement, sugar, footwear, and leather products from Pakistan.

The two countries have witnessed a thaw in ties after the ouster of India-aligned premier Sheikh Hasina.

Long-time Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in an August 2024 revolution, fleeing by helicopter to her old ally India, where she has defied extradition requests to face charges of crimes against humanity.