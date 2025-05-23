Army deployment approved for Pakistan-Bangladesh series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army deployment during the upcoming Bangladesh cricket series in Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the deployment of civil armed forces has also been approved for Pakistan-Bangladesh series.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20Is in Pakistan, however, it has now been confirmed that the tour will consist of three T20Is.

The PCB also announced the squad for the upcoming series as senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, were sidelined.

All-rounder Salman Agha will lead the 16-member Pakistan side, which includes Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.

The short tour will comprise only three T20Is, with the match schedule officially confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board.