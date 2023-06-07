Pakistan Bar Council opposes civilians’ trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council, which is the apex regularity body of lawyers, has reiterated its consistent view that trials of civilians should not be made in military courts, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Joint meeting of Vice-Chairmen, Chairmen, Executive Committee and Members of Judicial Commission of Pakistan, of the Pakistan and Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils was held at office of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Supreme Court Building in Islamabad.

The meeting resolved that trial of civilians should not be made in military courts, demanding that Ant-Terrorist Courts (ATC) should conclude their trial within 7 days as they are availing all the facilities in this regard.

It also condemned May 9 incidents and attacks on private and army properties in different parts of the Country.

The council resolved that the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, has been duly enacted by the Parliament while exercising its powers under Article 191 of the Constitution, and the same is the outcome of struggle of two decades by legal fraternity.

“Therefore, it is resolved that Supreme Court of Pakistan may kindly withdraw the restraining order dated 13-04-2023,” it added.

It was also resolved that the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act, 2023, that is for the review by giving right of appeal to the aggrieved party should also not be suspended in any manner whatsoever.

It was demanded that Audio Leaks Commission should work independently, shall present its report to the Federal Government as per TOR’s mentioned in notification, to verify all the Audio Leaks so that the public at large should know the truth and actual position about the Audio Leaks for their ultimate solution as per law of land.

It was urged that Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 should be implemented practically and the government should communicate to all the Inspector Generals of Provinces (IGPs) to incorporate in the FIR’s with relevant provisions.

It was demanded that Elevation of Judges in superior courts should be made on seniority/cum basis and Rules of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan should be re-framed without any delay after consultation with relevant stakeholders individually.