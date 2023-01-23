Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023

Pakistan beat Ireland by seven wickets in the Super Six stage fixture of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa on Monday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



Ireland scored 113-7 in their 20 overs in the Group 2 match at Potchefstroom. Annabel Squires was the only batter who could provide resistance to Pakistan bowlers as she scored a half-century.

She hit five boundaries on her way to an unbeaten 52-ball 55.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, Anosha Nasir and Rida Aslam took two wickets.

Related – Eyman Fatima stars as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to reach ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Super 6 stage

Skipper Syeda Aroob Shah’s side completed the run chase in 17.3 overs. She top-scored with 35 from 24 balls with four boundaries to her name.

Opener Eyman Fatima, who scored a match-winning half-century against Zimbabwe, made 25 from 24 balls after hitting four fours and a six.

Warda Yousaf remained not out at 24 from 31 balls with two fours to her name.

The side will take on New Zealand on January 24th (tomorrow) at the same venue.

Comments