Pakistan ‘begins’ preparation for UK flights

As per details, the Department for Transport (DFT) of the United Kingdom is likely to complete an audit of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), that will pave way for revival of the UK flights from Pakistan.

After getting positive signs, the PIA, is currently preparing for the restoration of its flight operations, the sources said.

Efforts are also underway to activate slots at UK’s Heathrow Airport, with plans in place to resume operations from Terminal 4. Additionally, PIA is set to begin direct flights to Manchester and London by mid-March.

Sources indicate that PIA will utilize its Boeing 777 aircraft for these operations in the UK. Furthermore, strategies are being developed for flights to various European sectors.

Read more: Pakistan hopes for UK flights revival as team begins CAA audit

On January 10, after a four-and-a-half-year break, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight safely landed at CDG Airport Paris to restart operations in European nations.

The passengers, officials of PIA and Aviation and crew members were warmly received at the airport by Charge d’Affairs Ms. Huzefa Khanum along with Pakistani diaspora.

Charge d’ Affairs while welcoming all said that this is the best gift for overseas Pakistanis by the government. The resumption of flights will further strengthen relations between Pakistan, France and European Union through promotion of trade, tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.