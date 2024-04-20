Pakistan being pushed towards turmoil through ‘ill policies’: Fazlur Rehman

PISHIN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that Pakistan is being made an unsafe state as the country is pushing towards turmoil through ‘ill’ policies, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s public gathering in Pishin on Saturday, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the government was imposed through ‘rigging’. “The government imposed through fake mandate does not have a right to rule,”.

The JUI-F chief said that his party had carried out a movement against and succeeded in what he called rigged General Elections 2018. “The polls in 2024 were more rigged than the 2018 elections. The fake representatives of the people have been sent to the assemblies with fake mandate,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added and said that his party would not accept the same at any cost.

The JUI-F chief said that the assemblies were bought for billions of rupees. “The Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh assemblies were bought for up to Rs 100 billion,” he added.

He said that his party would struggle against what he called massive rigging in the general elections of 2024, adding that their movement would be heading to Karachi and Punjab.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that during his recent meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, he made it clear that the PML-N is going on the ‘wrong path’.

“I invited Nawaz Sharif to join the JUI-F in the opposition and represent the people in a real manner. I told Nawaz Sharif that the path you are taking is wrong,” the JUI-F chief added.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) announced a sit-in against the incumbent government in Karachi on May 2.

Talking to journalists, JUI-F leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that his party didn’t accept the 2018 elections and will also not accept the recently-held polls.

He also lamented the law-and-order situation in Sindh, alleging that more than 800 citizens, including Priya Kumari, have been abducted by riverine dacoits. “They [the abducted citizens] were being stripped naked and videos are being made,” he claimed.