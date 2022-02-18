Pakistan, Belgium agree to further optimize military-to-military ties

Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

An agreement to this effect came during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Belgium Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Major General Pierre Gerard in Belgium.

According to ISPR, the army chief expressed that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium in all domains.

During the meetings, bilateral matters pertaining to mutual interest and the overall regional security situation came under discussion.

In their remarks, Belgian dignitaries appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and Islamabad’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability They also reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all domains.

Yesterday, COAS Bajwa had met Secretary-General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) Stefano Sannino and the Chairman of the EU Military Committee General Claudio Graziano.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with the EU had been discussed.

EU dignitaries had appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

Comments