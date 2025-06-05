Pakistan Bets Big on Pharma: New ‘PharmEx Pakistan’ Council Aims to Triple Exports to $3 Billion

Islamabad – Pakistan is making a significant push to become a major player in the global pharmaceutical market. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan announced the creation of “PharmEx Pakistan,” a powerful new export promotion council tasked with catapulting the country’s pharma exports from USD 700 million to a staggering USD 3 billion.

The initiative, a collaboration between the public and private sectors operating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), was detailed in a presentation by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) Chairman Tauqeer Ul Haq.

“PharmEx Pakistan is just one or two steps away from becoming operational,” Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan declared, highlighting the “huge export potential” of the sector and pledging full government support.

Boosting Exports, Easing Bottlenecks:

Industry figures show exports already grew from USD 270 million in 2020–21 to an anticipated USD 355 million by 2024–25. PharmEx Pakistan, as envisioned by PPMA Chairman Haq, is set to be the game-changer.

The government is also focused on streamlining trade, particularly with Afghanistan. “Our relations [with Afghanistan] are growing stronger… pharmaceutical exports will rise accordingly,” Minister Khan assured.

To further support exporters, a dedicated Exporter Facilitation Desk will be set up within the Commerce Ministry to address critical issues promptly. Mr. Tauqeer Ul Haq commended the minister’s swift actions, which he said have already saved the industry from major financial setbacks, and emphasized the need for better export channels to Afghanistan.

PharmEx Pakistan aims to be the central hub for enhancing regulatory compliance, securing better market access, and promoting Pakistani pharmaceuticals internationally.