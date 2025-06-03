Pakistani delegation briefs OIC member states at UN on Indian aggression

The high-level parliamentary delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed the member states of OIC at the United Nations on the grave developments in South Asia following India’s military aggression and its baseless accusations against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing the OIC Permanent Representatives, Bilawal Bhutto categorically rejected India’s attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any credible investigation or evidence.

He highlighted that the hasty attribution of blame was used as a pretext for unlawful military actions, including cross-border strikes, which targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He expressed grave concern at the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty which Pakistan considers a blatant act of weaponizing water and a violation of international and treaty obligations.

He made it plainly clear that we cannot allow this to become a new normal.

He stressed that due to India’s belligerent aggression, the world had become a less safe place, with real and present implications for peace and security in South Asia.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, restraint, and diplomacy, and called for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, full respect for the ceasefire, and the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with India, with the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at its core.

Bilawal Bhutto underlined that OIC has emerged as the moral conscience of the world in these difficult times and thanked the OIC member states for their steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains pivotal to the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.

The Permanent Representatives of OIC countries expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s transparent and timely briefing and reaffirmed their solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They reiterated their concern over worsening security situation in South Asia and stressed the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and international law and in this regard, the sanctity of treaties, including the Indus Water Treaty.

The OIC countries welcomed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

