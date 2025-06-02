Pakistan condemns hostile remarks by Indian leadership

Pakistan has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Indian leadership, including those delivered in Bihar, describing them as reflective of a deeply troubling mindset that prioritizes hostility over peace.

Responding to the queries of media persons, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality.

He said the international community is well aware of India’s record of aggressive behavior, including documented support for terrorist activities within Pakistan. These facts cannot be obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics.

The Spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan will continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation.

Shafqat Ali Khan said the developments of recent weeks have once again underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion. India cannot and will not achieve its objectives through threats, misrepresentation or force.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

He said durable peace in South Asia demands maturity, restraint, and a willingness to address the root causes of conflict, not the pursuit of narrow political gains at the expense of regional harmony.

