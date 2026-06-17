A senior representative of the poultry industry has expressed disappointment over the federal budget for 2026-27, stating that the sector has not received any meaningful relief measures.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Khalique Arshad said the poultry industry continues to face significant challenges due to the high taxes imposed on essential vaccines and medicines used to protect chicks from diseases and support their healthy growth.

He asserted that reducing taxes on these critical inputs would help the industry expand, increase production, and create additional employment opportunities.

Arshad also highlighted the burden of the General Sales Tax (GST) imposed on day-old chicks, noting that a tax of Rs10 per chick is being charged despite producers already operating at a loss. He urged the government to introduce tax relief measures to support the sustainability and growth of the poultry sector.

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Read more: Finance minister presents Rs18.7 trillion federal budget 2026-27; here are the details

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday presented the budget for financial year 2026-27 with a total outlay Rs18.7 trillion in National Assembly.

The finance minister started his speech by paying tribute to armed forces of Pakistan who defeated a much larger enemy in May 2025 and the civil and military’s leadership’s efforts which took Pakistan to an elevated status in international diplomacy during the ongoing Iran war where both the US and Iran showed their trust in Pakistan’s mediation efforts.